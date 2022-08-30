NEW DELHI: Claims on Arunachal Pradesh by China is outrageous.

This was stated by German Ambassador to India – Philipp Ackermann.

“China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of China, which is outrageous,” Philipp Ackermann said.

He added: “I think that the infringement at the border is extremely difficult and should not be accepted.”

“We are very well aware of problems at the northern border,” Philipp Ackermann was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This statement from the German Ambassador comes at a time when videos showing Chinese PLA carrying out construction work with heavy machinery close to the near Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The videos were taken by locals near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam area in Arunachal Pradesh.

China has been developing its infrastructure along the Indian border at a rapid pace.

The people’s liberation army (PLA) of China has been constructing a helipad road near Chaglagam in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in November 2021, it was reported that China constructed a second cluster of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh.

In December 2021, China ‘renamed’ 15 places — including residential areas, mountains, rivers and a mountain pass — situated in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as its own territory called ‘South Tibet’.

India and China have been locked in a border stand-off in the northern Ladakh sector of the LAC since May 2020.