Guwahati: The Border Road Organization (BRO) has planned to build Steel Slag Road in Arunachal Pradesh on a Pilot project basis.

According to reports, the Steel Slag Road, which can survive heavy rain and adverse weather conditions, is the first of its kind project of the BRO.

If this proves to be successful, building strong roadways in prominent locations may become simpler.

Arunachal Pradesh has some treacherous areas and locations which suffer from heavy rain and adverse climatic conditions, the Steel Slag Road project will help to resolve the connection between the help centres and the affected areas.

The BRO has finalized this as a solution for finding every possibility to help people stuck in heavy rain and adverse climate.

Not only in Arunachal Pradesh, this Steel Slag Road project will help to connect the strategic locations in the Northeast.

Slag is a by-product of the production of steel. The Indian Railways has also sanctioned a significant research and development (R&D) project to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to explore the possible utilization of steel slag for the construction of a portion of the Mumbai-Goa highway.