New Delhi: To improve the efficiency of governance, the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad has developed a District Good Governance Index for Northeastern states.

This is a first for Northeastern states, on the lines of the National Good Governance Index for improving the efficiency of governance across districts.

Union Minister of State, Personnel and Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh said that DARPG also plans to collaborate with the Arunachal Pradesh government to develop a District Good Governance Portal for monitoring the Rankings of each District of Arunachal Pradesh on a monthly basis and help in benchmarking performance within the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Coming back to administrative reforms, the Minister said, India believes that 21st century Public Grievance redressal would be based on single window agencies, which will help citizens use the information for seeking better services.

He added that many methods have been contemplated including One Nation One Portal, Multilingual CPGRAMS for enhanced citizen outreach, data analytics to measure the quality of grievance redressal, feedback call centres and provision for citizen transcripts on the CPGRAMS portal, etc.

The minister was speaking at the two-day regional conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer through Administrative Reforms” in New Delhi.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present at the event.

The Union Minister said, prior to 2014, the northeastern region suffered economically due to the myopic policies of the successive Central governments, but soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, the Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the region at par with the more developed areas of the country.