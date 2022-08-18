ITANAGAR: Principal in-charge of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo in upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested.

The principal of the school at Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested on molestation charges.

The principal of the school allegedly molested as many as nine girl students of the school.

The parents of the victim girls lodged a police complaint demanding action against the principal.

Meanwhile, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the principal.

Also read: ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Arunachal CM flags off first consignment of locally grown vegetables to Army

The arrested principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo in upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has been identified as Akhileshwar Singh.

The case has been registered at Daporijo police station in Arunachal Pradesh.

The victim girls, in their statements to the police, stated that the accused touched them in their private parts during class hours.