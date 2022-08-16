ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Tuesday, flagged off the first consignment of locally grown vegetables for the Army.

The vegetables that have been transported to Army units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh are locally grown by self-help groups (SHGs) and women groups in the state.

The consignment of vegetables were flagged off virtually by the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister from three locations – Bolung in Lower Dibang Valley, Chug village in West Kameng district and Gunanagar in Namsai district.

“Flagged off virtually first consignment of vegetables from SHGs, women groups for our Army personnel,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

The supply of vegetables to the Army has been undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh government under its “Mission Krishi Veer” programme.

“Our Mission Krishi Veer intends to connect our hard working farmers with our resilient soldiers,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

He added: “Organic fruits, vegetables won’t only enhance our farmers’ income but will also ensure good health of jawans.”