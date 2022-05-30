For the Arunachal Pradesh government, healthcare is a sector, which is given utmost priority.

This was stated by chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that after the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health sector in the state has been given utmost priority.

He said that most of the district hospitals in Arunachal Pradesh have been upgraded for better treatment to patients.

“Several district hospitals have been upgraded. Works on others are nearing completion,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

He added: “Primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) are also looked into.”

“A total of 60 PHCs and CHCs have been identified for upgradation,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister further said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also pointed out that lack of physical activities due to modernisation has led to deteriorating health of people.

“Deteriorating health is one of the biggest negative effects of modernisation. As we have become more dependent on technology, our health has taken an impact,” Khandu said.