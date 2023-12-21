Guwahati: After decades of mystery, the elusive Namdapha flying squirrel, endemic to Arunachal Pradesh, may have finally been rediscovered. This arboreal and nocturnal species, known only from a single specimen collected in 1981, has been a source of fascination and frustration for conservationists.

Distinguishing the Namdapha flying squirrel from its close cousin, the Red giant flying squirrel, has been a major hurdle. But despite the challenges, dedicated conservationists from various organizations, including Aaranyak, haven’t given up hope.

In March 2021, Aaranyak embarked on a series of 10 expeditions, spanning 79 days, with a strategic focus. Instead of searching aimlessly, they targeted potential habitats based on the squirrel’s likely ecological preferences. This approach proved more effective than previous efforts.

Led by Dr. Firoz Ahmed, the Aaranyak team, including Sourav Gupta and Sourav Mardi, conducted meticulous nighttime surveys in the upper forest canopy near rivers. Their efforts were rewarded in April 2022 with a glimpse of a reddish-grizzled furry creature high up in the trees.

While photographic evidence suggests the sighting could be a Namdapha flying squirrel, definitive confirmation requires DNA analysis. Dr. Ahmed and his team are currently designing a study to collect DNA samples from the field and compare them with the 1981 specimen stored at the Zoological Survey of India in Kolkata.

“Flying squirrels are majestic animals,” says Dr. Ahmed, “and both the Namdapha and Red giant flying squirrels make Namdapha National Park even more special.” He further said the potential of this rediscovery as a flagship for conservation efforts in the park and a beacon of hope for other lost species.

The Aaranyak team’s accomplishment is particularly noteworthy considering the harsh terrain of Namdapha National Park and the constant struggle for funding. Their dedication and innovative approach provide valuable lessons for future conservation endeavors.