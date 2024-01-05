Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh has claimed two spots among the 17 diverse Indian products awarded the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag on Thursday, recognizing their unique origins and cultural significance.

The Wancho Wooden Craft, intricately woven into the fabric of the Wancho tribe’s life, stands out as a rare ethnic art form passed down through generations.

These skilled artisans meticulously carve wood not just to adorn their own homes but also to present cherished gifts to loved ones.

Traditionally, their carvings graced the pillars and log drums of the boys’ dormitory (paa) and the village chief’s house.

Arunachal’s fiery Adi Kekir ginger, famed for its distinct taste and size, also joined the ranks of GI-protected treasures. Grown in the East Siang, Siang, and Upper Siang districts, this prized ginger adds a punch to local cuisine and holds a special place in the region’s culinary identity.

These Arunachali gems join a vibrant tapestry of Indian creations, including Odisha’s exquisite Lanjia Saura paintings, Dongaria Kondh shawls, and Khajuri Guda jaggery, and West Bengal’s Tangail, Garad, and Korial sarees.

The list further expands with Odisha’s Dhenkanal Magji milk product and Similipal Kai Chutney, known for its medicinal properties, and the unique Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal.