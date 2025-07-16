Guwahati: Meghalaya Power Minister A.T. Mondal on Tuesday raised concerns about the declining water level in the Umiam reservoir due to inconsistent monsoon rainfall.

He warned that a continued dry spell could impact the state’s power generation and potentially lead to changes in electricity distribution.

Speaking to reporters, Mondal noted that while the current water level in the reservoir remains under control, the situation could worsen if the state doesn’t receive rainfall soon. As of July 14, the water level had fallen to 3,182 feet, well below the full capacity mark of around 3,220 feet recorded a few months ago.

“I’m more worried than anyone else when there’s not enough water,” Mondal said, emphasizing the importance of rainfall for hydroelectric power generation. He added that the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is closely monitoring the reservoir’s condition, which naturally declines with regular power production.

When asked about the possibility of load-shedding, the minister said it was too early to make any firm predictions but assured that the situation is currently manageable. “Everything depends on how long the monsoon continues to elude us,” he remarked, highlighting the direct connection between rainfall and energy output.

Mondal also addressed Meghalaya’s financial commitments to central power utilities. He revealed that the state has already cleared outstanding dues owed to agencies such as NEEPCO, Power Grid Corporation, and OTPC.

Currently, the state owes ?664 crore to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). “We are committed to settling these dues by 2027,” he stated, adding that only current charges and the NTPC backlog remain on the books.