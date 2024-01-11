Shillong: The Meghalaya government has inked a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPC).

The signing ceremony, held on Thursday in Shillong, was graced by the presence of Power Minister A.T. Mondal, who emphasized the groundbreaking nature of this collaboration.

The ceremony brought together key figures like Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner and Secretary to the Meghalaya Power Department and Sanil Namboodiripad, Managing Director, OTPC.

The three-year MoU signifies a resolute commitment from both parties to harness the state’s abundant hydropower potential.

The OTPC team, comprising Arup Ch. Sarmah (Chief Commercial Officer), Narayan (Chief Technical Officer), and Samarjeet Thakur (Head Corporate Affairs), lent their expertise to solidify the partnership.

Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal declared, “This MoU transcends mere energy needs; it’s about shaping a legacy of responsible consumption and environmental stewardship. It marks a pivotal moment in unlocking Meghalaya’s hydropower potential, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future. We remain dedicated to diversifying our energy portfolio, ensuring long-term reliability and sustainability.”

The MoU outlines ambitious plans, including the development of a Pump Storage Hydro Power Project, various hydroelectric projects of different sizes, and pioneering initiatives like floating solar projects.

These endeavors align with global trends in renewable energy and aim to bolster the region’s power infrastructure.

By establishing a robust framework for collaborative efforts, this MoU propels Meghalaya towards a greener and more energy-efficient future.