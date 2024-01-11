Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in MLCU Shillong Meghalaya.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Tutor in the Department of Allied Health Sciences. Martin Luther Christian University had its humble beginning as a primary University way back in 2006. MLCU is sponsored by the National Lutheran Health and Medical Board (NLHMB), a registered trust established in 1986 and altogether engaged in altogether Health Care, Education, Community Outreach and Disaster Management. With job-oriented academic courses, MLCU is also prepared to meet the challenges and requirements of the present-day workplace. MLCU altogether emphasizes Skills and Experiential Learning and also offers hands-on development projects for its students, to acquire not only knowledge and skills, but the real-life expertise needed to pursue gainful and fulfilling career

Name of post : Senior Tutor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MSc Nursing

Specialization: Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Role and responsibilities: During the period of your employment with the University, you will be responsible for:

Teaching the classes as assigned by the Head of the Department of the University. It will also include facilitating contact and online classes, access for students, assessment and evaluation, and designing syllabi and lesson plans. In addition, you will also be given administrative and other responsibilities related to the activities of the University. You are also expected to participate in and facilitate the faculty development programs of the University.

Salary : Rs. 358700/- annually

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/

The last date for applying will be January 25, 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here