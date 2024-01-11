Guwahati: The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday expressed concern over the situation at the Indo-Myanmar border as he provided insights into the prevailing security scenarios along India’s borders.

Expressing concern over the situation at the Indo-Myanmar border, General Pande highlighted the impact of activities by the Myanmar army and ethnic armed organisations.

Speaking at the annual press conference ahead of Army Day, Pande mentioned that the situation at the northern border, particularly Ladakh, is ‘stable yet sensitive’.

He reported instances of Myanmar army personnel and Bhutanese civilians seeking shelter in Indian territories.

“The situation at the Indo-Myanmar border is of concern to us. Also, some of the civilians from Bhutan are taking shelter both in Mizoram and Manipur. But what is of concern is that, because of the situation across the Indo-Myanmar border, we also have some of the insurgent groups who are feeling the pressure and who are now attempting to come into our side of the border in the state of Manipur.

That combined with the situation in Manipur is something we are keeping a close watch on. We have close to 20 Assam Rifles Battalions, which are deployed on the Indo-Myanmar border. There is also a talk of further strengthening our fence along the border,” General Pande said.