Imphal: Manipur is experiencing a rainfall deficit of over 50% during the current monsoon season, which has led to ecological imbalance and forced households to harvest rainwater.

Launching the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in the state on Saturday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh called for mandatory tree plantation, forest protection, and rainwater harvesting by all citizens.

“I am seriously concerned about the lack of rainfall and ecological imbalance. We need unity among all sections of society, including government officials, the general public, and elected members, to make Manipur a lively state by taking part in tree plantation drives, safeguarding water bodies, and other such initiatives,” Singh said.

The average annual rainfall in Manipur ranges from 1250 mm to 2700 mm. The months of November, December, January, and February remain dry, while the remaining eight months are more or less rainy.

Based on historical data, the month-wise normal rainfall in Manipur is as follows:

Month Normal rainfall (mm) January 12.8 February 38.8 March 76 April 122.9 May 173.6 June 262.6 July 240.3 August 201.5 September 157.5 October 124.9 November 35 December 14.9

However, the actual rainfall in Manipur during the current monsoon season has been significantly below the normal levels. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has received only 47% of its normal rainfall so far this season.