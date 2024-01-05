Guwahati: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud along with Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai, has put forth the names of Shamima Jahan, an advocate, and Yarenjungla Longkumer, a judicial officer, for appointment as judges to the Gauhati High Court in Guwahati, Assam.

The resolution, passed by the collegium, discloses that these recommendations stem from the meticulous scrutiny of the high court collegium’s May 2023 suggestions.

Further evaluation took place in October, with a decision to seek a comprehensive report from the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The report, crafted in consultation with members of the high court collegium, aimed to provide insights into the candidates’ suitability, taking into account inputs from the government.

The chief justice forwarded the minutes of the collegium through letters dated October 19, 2023, and November 7, 2023, shedding light on the candidates’ suitability.

In adherence to the Memorandum of Procedure, judges from the Supreme Court well-versed in the affairs of the Gauhati High Court were consulted to assess the fitness and suitability of Jahan and Longkumer.

Following careful consideration of these inputs and the high court collegium’s recommendation, it was concluded that both candidates are eminently suitable for appointment as judges of the Gauhati High Court. The Collegium officially resolved to recommend their appointments, with their inter se seniority to be fixed per existing practice.

The Gauhati High Court, at present, has 23 judges, falling short by one against the total sanctioned strength of 24 judges, and only four among them are women.