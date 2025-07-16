Imphal: Manipur Police arrested an alleged vehicle lifter from the Lilong Tamyai inter-village road area under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district and recovered five stolen vehicles within 24 hours, the police reported on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, a team from Lilong Police Station raided a suspected area and arrested the suspect, later identified as Phundreimayum Regan (24) of Lilong Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district. From his possession, one white Honda Activa without a registration number was seized.

Following his interrogation, the police launched a series of operations at other locations and recovered four more stolen vehicles, including one Bajaj Pulsar and three Honda Activas from the Lilong Alia Lamkhai area under Lilong Police Station, Thoubal district.

Police reports further stated that they detained 20 vehicles for violating various traffic rules, such as driving without a Registration Certificate (RC), or without number plates. Additionally, tinted films were removed from 15 vehicles. Police also issued 45 challans to motor vehicle offenders and collected Rs. 83,000/- in fines.

The reports added that the movement of 243 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures have been implemented at all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy has been provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 111 nakas/checkpoints were set up across different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and four persons were detained by the police at these checkpoints.