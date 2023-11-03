Guwahati: A woman from Arunachal Pradesh was racially abused and assaulted by another woman at a shopping outlet at Beltola in Guwahati.

The incident reportedly took place on November 1. The woman from Arunachal Pradesh was standing in the queue to check out when the other woman barged in and broke into the line. When the she objected, the other woman launched a volley of racist slurs and assaulted her.

The woman took a video of the incident on her smartphone, which has since gone viral on social media. The video clearly shows the other woman abusing and assaulting the her.

The woman has filed a complaint at the Basistha police station. The police have said that they are investigating the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many people calling for strict action against the accused.