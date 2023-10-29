Itanagar: Kojum Taba, a weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh, representing the Services Sports Control Board, won gold medal in the men’s 102 kg category at the 37th National Games at Campal Sports Village in Panjim, Goa on Thursday.

Taba lifted a total of 330 kgs (snatch 148 kgs + clean & jerk 182 kgs), beating Shubham Verma of Goa and Md Jameir Hussain of Assam, who won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Verma lifted 326 kgs (snatch 143 kgs + clean & jerk 183 kgs), while Hussain lifted 145 kgs in snatch and 180 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 325 kgs.

Taba’s gold medal was the second for Arunachal Pradesh at the 37th National Games, after Charu Pesi won gold in the men’s 61 kg bodyweight category last Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh has not won a single medal since Bengia Tani won the first medal for the state last Thursday.

Sprinter Joti Mane will compete in the women’s 10,000 mtr race at 7:30 pm on Sunday. The National Games events are being telecast on DD Sports.