Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has bagged 10 medals, including three gold, three silver, and four bronze, at the 11th Sub-Junior and Junior National Pencak Silat Championships held in Patna, Bihar, from November 23 to 26, 2023.

The gold medals were won by Goter Karlo, Masa Kamchi, and Sangjo Lingfa, while Sartam Tara, Lucky Tungi, and Tero Singhi clinched silver medals.

Meta Pao, Yago Tajo, Kipa Kamta, and Meko Liyak secured bronze medals.

Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association general secretary P Nobin Jomoh congratulated the medal winners and said that their success would inspire more and more athletes from the state to take up sports sincerely.

He also said that Pencak Silat is an Indonesian martial art that consists of tanding (fight), tungal (single), regu (group), ganda (demi fight) and solo events.

This game is played in official national and international competitions, like the Asian Games, the Asian Martial Arts Games, the Youth Games, the Asian Beach Games, the Indian University Games, and the National Games.