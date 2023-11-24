ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has sacked at least 250 employees of the state’s education department, who were allegedly “improperly appointed”.

These 250 Arunachal Pradesh education department employees were serving in different capacities across the state.

“A significant number of PRTs, TGTs, UDCs, LDCs, and MTS had secured their positions by presenting appointment orders that were later discovered to be fraudulent,” an order issued by the Arunachal Pradesh education department stated.

In West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh services of a total of 102 employees were terminated, followed by 72 in Changlang, 26 in Anjaw, 18 in East Siang district and 10 in Longding.

Furthermore, another 8 employees were sacked in Upper Subansiri, two in Tirap, 6 in Kurungkumey, 3 in Itanagar Capital Region, and four each in Lohit and Lower Siang.