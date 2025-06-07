Itanagar: Tuting subdivision in Upper Siang district of Arunachal regained road connectivity on Thursday after being completely cut off for almost a month due to massive landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall along the Janbo to Migging stretch.

According to Tuting Additional Deputy Commissioner Pandov Perme, the prolonged blockage caused severe difficulties for local residents.

For 20 days, the road remained impassable, forcing daily commuters many with urgent personal and official matters to navigate a hazardous jungle footpath from Singging village to Palling on foot. This trek, which runs along the left bank of the Siang river, took about four hours to reach the district headquarters at Yingkiong.

The crisis was compounded by a shortage of essential supplies such as petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL), which have been unavailable since May 14. Mobile network disruptions further isolated the community, adding to their challenges.

On June 3, an LPG carrier truck carrying empty cylinders was swept off the road by a landslide between Migging and Mosing. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The district headquarters has also been without electricity for the past three days due to landslide damage to electric poles along the Janbo-Bomdo road. The power outage has disrupted normal life in the area.

Efforts to restore electricity are underway, with the Upper Siang Electrical Department deploying personnel and machinery. However, ongoing bad weather is hindering the repair work.

The district administration is closely coordinating restoration efforts with the 761 BRTF BRO commander and the Electrical Department.