DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor La Ganesan said that the state government had declared the Gorkhas as indigenous non-Naga local residents vide a government notification for their contributions to the state, especially for the growth and development of Kohima as a township.

Ganesan was speaking at a reception programme organised in his honour by the Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima, in association with the Gorkha NGOs and Jatiya Sansathas at Chandmari in Kohima, Nagaland on Sunday.

Expressing his happiness for the reception programme, he said the Gorkha people of Kohima have a history of sacrifice for this great nation.

On the Gorkha settlers in Nagaland, especially in Kohima, he said it can be summarised that the genesis of the existence of Gorkhas in the Angami region of the state seems to be almost two centuries old.

“It may be assumed that their forefathers must have come after the advent of the Britishers or they must have been brought for various purposes like recruitments as armed personnel in different forces,” the Nagaland governor added.

Ganesan also stated the Gorkhas being the hill people must have been chosen for their suitability to the climate condition of this region as well as for the common monogoloid lineage they share with the Naga people.

Also read: Nagaland | NSCN-IM condemns destruction of Naga Club building

Noting that the food habits, ancestral rituals, simplicity, bravery, modesty, honesty, trustworthiness, faithfulness and hardworking nature of the Gorkhas are almost similar to the Nagas, he said this shows the adaptability and the determination of the Gorkha people to become an integral part of the society wherever they are.

The Nagaland governor said prior to World War II, most of the people from the community were engaged in Kohima, which was the headquarters of the then Naga Hills.

He said the Gorkhas being an amenable lot with an affable nature automatically started mingling with the natives of different neighbouring villages, establishing relationships as friends, godfathers, etc.

He hoped that the bond and friendship between the Nagas and the Gurkhas will grow stronger and remain steadfast.

He also expected that the Gorkhas will always remain good citizens and continue to contribute towards nation-building.