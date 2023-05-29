DIMAPUR: The NSCN-IM has condemned the vandalisation of the Naga Club heritage building at Kohima in Nagaland by unknown miscreants in the early hours of Saturday (May 27).

“The act of insanity that took place in the wee hours of 27th May, 2023, when miscreants vandalized the Naga Club heritage building that houses the office of the Naga Students Federation (NSF) is beyond our comprehension,” the NSCN-IM stated in a statement on Sunday (May 28).

The NSCN-IM also called the incident an “insult of highest degree” not only to the NSF, the apex body of Naga students, but also to the identity of “Naga freedom movement”.

It said the Naga Club building has been standing as a “historical memory” to “reminds us of our national identity when the Naga political movement for freedom started”.

Condemning the “act of depravity”, the NSCN-IM said the law-enforcing agency must act with all seriousness to identify the culprits.

Besides the NSF office, the Naga Club building also housed some shops and printing press as well as the office of Kohima Press Club and All Nagaland College Students’ Union.

Investigation into the incident is being carried out by a four-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by Kohima ASP Relo T Aye.

Meanwhile, the NSF has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio to identify and arrest the miscreants involved in the incident.

“Consequent upon this unprovoked attack upon the heritage site which is the common treasure of the Naga people, the Federation is constraint to demand your esteemed office and the popular government to identify and arrest the anti-Naga individuals within a period of 24 hours with effect from 6:00 PM on May 27 to May 28,” the NSF stated in its ultimatum letter to Nagaland CM.