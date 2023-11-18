Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has proposed to establish a ‘writers’ village’ in the state to provide a conducive environment for writers, artists, researchers, and creative minds.

Khandu made the announcement at the valedictory function of the 3-day Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar on Saturday.

He said that the ‘writers’ village’ would be a resort located in a serene location, surrounded by nature, where writers and artists can focus on their creative pursuits without any distractions.

The resort would be equipped with all the basic amenities, including accommodation, food, and internet connectivity, to ensure that writers and artists have everything they need to be productive.

Khandu invited all creative minds to take advantage of this facility, which he hopes will help to nurture and promote Arunachal Pradesh’s rich literary heritage.

The ALF is an annual event that brings together renowned and budding authors and poets from across India, including Arunachal Pradesh. This year’s festival featured a diverse range of literary events, including panel discussions, workshops, and poetry readings.

Khandu praised the state department of information and public relations (DIPR) for organizing the festival annually since 2018 in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

He also suggested that the festival should travel across the state in the future, so that more people can experience the richness of Arunachal Pradesh’s literary culture.

The chief minister also spoke about the importance of preserving local dialects and languages. He said that the younger generation should be encouraged to learn and speak in their native tongues.

The state government has successfully introduced several tribal dialects into the syllabus of primary-level schools, and work is underway to do the same for the remaining tribes, Khandu informed.

He expressed optimism that the ALF will encourage young people to not only read literature but also to write their own stories.

The idea behind the Arunachal Literature Festival is to give a platform to local authors and poets and to encourage them in the field of literature.

The festival also invites national and international level authors to spark meaningful discussions about literature.

It also aims to connect local youths with both big and small publishing houses to help them learn about the process of publishing their work.

The valedictory function was also attended by IPR Minister Bamang Felix, among others.