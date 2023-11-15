PASIGHAT: A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered in a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the Ruksin area of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Ajoy Das, was hacked to death with an axe by his friend, Shibu Baishya, following a heated argument over a shared love interest.

The incident occurred this afternoon at the Leku WRC field near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary. According to local sources, the murder was the culmination of a long-standing rivalry between the two friends over a woman.

Also Read: Assam: Defamation suit filed against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for ‘humiliating vaishnavite culture’

In a disturbing twist, Baishya, the perpetrator of the crime, severed Das’s head after the murder and immediately surrendered himself at the Ruksin police station. The act of carrying the severed head to the police station has caused widespread outrage among the local community.

Subsequently, a mob of enraged villagers, aware of the heinous crime, attacked Baishya’s family members, leaving two of them injured. The incident sparked further tension in the area, and a large crowd gathered outside the Ruksin police station, creating a chaotic situation.

Also Read: Alcohol prices in Assam is less compared to Karnataka: Pijush Hazarika

The Ruksin police team promptly rushed to the scene of the crime and recovered the remaining body parts of the deceased. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Ruksin police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are conducting a thorough investigation. Four individuals, including two women, have been detained for questioning.

The accused, Baishya, remains in custody at the Ruksin police station.