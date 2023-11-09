GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Thursday (November 09), flagged off the world’s highest mountain biking race Monduro 3.0 at Tawang in the presence of local legislator Tsering Tashi.

‘Mon’ stands for the land of the Monpas and ‘Duro’ depicts the Enduro format of the MTB.

Monduro 3.0 is the first after the Arunachal Pradesh government declared it a calendar event.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu expressed happiness over the participation of mountain bikers from countries like Nepal, Indonesia and Britain besides those from across the country.

“This is an indication that the event has grown from its humble beginnings and has caught the attention of enthusiasts from across the globe. This will not only boost the morale of our youths to take up sports but also develop tourism in the region,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

Revealing that Arunachal Pradesh languished at the bottom when it came to sports and games in the country, Khandu said that with the support of the Central government, the state government has concentrated on developing sports infrastructure and encouraging youths to take up sports as a profession.

“In recent years our commitment has shown results. Our youths today are winning medals not only in national but also at international levels. Under the present government at the Centre, even India has emerged as a global power in sports and games,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing National Games (that concludes on Thursday) at Goa, Khandu asserted that Arunachal’s emergence as a sporting state can be vouched from the fact that it is ranked 21st in the medal tally among 34 states/union territories.

“When it comes to the Northeast, we are third after Manipur and Assam,” he informed.

Khandu said that due to the consistent efforts of the state government, Arunachal Pradesh is today able to host national-level events.

“As president of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, I proudly inform you that we will be hosting several top matches of the ensuing Santosh Trophy championship, India’s biggest football event,” he announced.

Wishing the participants all the best, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu also expressed happiness that the Monduro event will henceforth be included in the Asian Endurance Series (AES) as informed by the organizers of the initiative to bring together all motorsports enthusiasts in Asia. He assured that the state government would willingly support the initiative in whatever possible way.