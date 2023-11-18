Itanagar: The sixth edition of Northeast India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement will begin on Sunday at the Koro Happa River Island at Jollang, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, minister Techi Kaso, Tripura minister Bikash Debbarma among other distinguished guests, are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony of the festival which will begin with a traditional Lion Dance – Singhi Chham – by Dirang Dzong at 5 pm followed by inauguration of the exhibition stalls.

Designer and CEO Yana Ngoba Chakpu said the three-day festival will witness over 30 designers and artisans taking the centerstage with their creations.

The fashion extravaganza is being organized by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated towards raising awareness and preserving the traditional and cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural evening of the mega fashion event will begin with Weaves of Galo tribe of Arunachal by Divyangjan weaver/designer Jiyi Ete from Darka Village, Arunachal Pradesh.

It will be followed by fashion sequence by Dimoria’s by Swabalambi (an NGO for empowering persons with disabilities).

Next, Weaves of Zeme Naga by Divyangjan weaver Ikelule Pame from Nagaland is all set to enthral the audience.

The evening will then witness dance performance by Bamboo Jumping Party (semi-finalist Hunarbaaz Desh ki Shaan/quarter finalist -India’s Got Talent).

Other designers presenting their beautiful creations will include traditional wear of Manipur by Divyangjan Meitei entrepreneur Chinglena Leima from Manipur followed by weaves of Tripura weaver/designer Somari Chakma from Pencharthal, Tripura.

Next will be a live performance by folk musician and singer Guru Rewben Mashangva.

It will be followed by traditional wear of Sikkim by Divyangjan artisan Poonam Tamang from Gangtok. Next, weave patterns of Apatani tribe by Divyangjan weaver Mudang Yakha from Ziro will be showcased. The evening will also showcase winter wear collection by Divyangjan Knitwear designer Kibi Ete from Along and weaves of Monpa tribe by Rinchin Droma from Dirang.

The closing show of the first evening will be by fashion designer Anandita Karmakar from Tripura which will be followed by live performance by actress/model/singer Zoe Soans – Top 12 in Indian Idol (Season 2) and semi-finalist of Voice of Bangalore (Season 1).

Yana Ngoba’s flagship event, Northeast India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement aims to systematically conduct a series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and weavers in northeast India.

The event will commemorate the movement & showcase the talents of artisans from northeast India. More than 30 designers and weavers will participate in the 3-day fashion event.