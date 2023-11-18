Active NSCN (K-YA) cadre, along with two arrested in Arunachal Pradesh.

Guwahati: Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles team has successfully arrested one active cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) faction in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Along with the active cadre of NSCN (K-YA), the Assam Rifles also apprehended two overground workers during the search operation.

A total of three people were nabbed at the Indo-Myanmar border and a sum of Rs. 5,60,000 along with war-like stores were recovered from their possession.

