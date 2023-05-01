ITANAGAR: Tarh Taki of Arunachal Pradesh will represent India at the Kudo World Cup-2023, to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from May 9 to 25 next.

Taki is among the 20-member Indian team selected for the event.

A three-time gold medal winner, Taki is also a national referee in the kudo discipline.

The team, comprising 11 male and nine female players, will be leaving for Japan on May 10 next, Arunachal Kudo Association general secretary Tarh Gambo informed in a release.

KUDO is an official Japanese Cultural Bud? sport under the same category as Judo, Aikido and Kendo.

Kudo and Daido Juku are worldwide copyrights and all of its instructors and branch chiefs are certified under the Kudo International Federation.

Kudo is recognized by over 10 national Olympic committees and has over 50 member countries.

KUDO is MMA or Mixed Martial Arts; it is a safe, scientific, modern and practical combination of traditional and sports like Karate, Judo, Jujutsu, Muay Thai and Kickboxing.

Daido Juku is the Honbu for the martial art Kudo , founded in 1981 by Takashi Azuma.

KIFI Association (Kudo International Federation India), is the governing body for Kudo in India.

It was established in 2011, under the aegis of Jukucho Takashi Azuma and cine star Akshay Kumar.

The Kudo revolution was started in India by Soshihan Mehul Vora, president of KIFI Association, on the eve of the 3rd Akshay Kumar International Invitational Karate-Do Tournament.

This was the first time ever a six-member all Japan champion team gave demonstrations and taught students and instructors in India.

The mission statement of Soshihan Mehul Vora and KIFI Association is to promote Kudo in its purest form across every, village, town and city of India, and to create world champions in Kudo.