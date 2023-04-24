GANGTOK: Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the inaugural function of the 5th State Strength Lifting Championship as the chief guest at Martam BAC on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Sikkim Forest Minister Karma Loday Bhutia, area MLA Sonam Venchungpa, Khadi Board chairperson Chung Chung Bhutia and other dignitaries.

The programme started off with lighting of butter lamps by the Governor followed by a welcome speech by SSLA president Allen Targain where he briefed about the achievements and works of SSLA.

The Governor, in his inaugural address, applauded the strength, determination and spirit of the participants.

He appreciated SSLA for utilizing the talent in the right direction and making the state proud.

Focusing and recognizing one’s talent is very important, he said.

Further, he said that strength lifting is not just about physical strength, but also about mental toughness and discipline.

“It requires hours of dedication, training, and hard work to achieve peak performance.

“These athletes embody the spirit of perseverance, and they serve as an inspiration to all of us,” he added.

He urged everyone to come out and support the athletes.

The Governor handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the SSLA from Raj Bhavan.

Kailash Sharma from Assam along with various athletes from Sikkim was felicitated for their outstanding contributions towards the promotion of strength lifting in Sikkim.