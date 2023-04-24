GANGTOK: Sikkim governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has urged the people of the state to renew their commitment to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system.

The Sikkim governor said that there was a need to ensure greater transparency and accountability in local governance.

Sikkim governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called upon citizens of the state to actively participate in the democratic process.

He asked the people of Sikkim to engage themselves with panchayat representatives to bring about positive changes in the society.

“The Panchayati Raj system plays a vital role in development by empowering local communities and bringing governance closer to the people,” the Sikkim governor said.

He underscored the importance to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of Panchayat representatives. “We must work towards ensuring greater transparency, accountability and participation in local governance, which will go a long way in achieving our goal of a developed and prosperous India,” the Sikkim governor added.