Itanagar: A team of forest officials in Arunachal Pradesh seized a cache of wild animal carcasses during a raid at Ganga Market in Itanagar.

The haul included carcasses of pheasants, pigeons, wild boar, and barking deer, discovered locked away in a secluded market corner.

While the meat sellers managed to escape from the site, the alleged illicit trade of endangered species was foiled.

This operation followed a crucial meeting earlier on Wednesday, chaired by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden Ngilyang Tam.

Recognizing a seasonal surge in illegal hunting and wild meat consumption around festive periods, Tam urged forest officials to ramp up vigilance.

It may be mentioned that hunting, possession, transportation, consumption and sale of wild meat is strictly prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Anyone found indulging in such illegal activities might be punished with up to 7 years of imprisonment or a fine or both.

He also added that officials will intensify inspections at forest checkpoints, conduct frequent market raids, and patrol crucial forest areas.

A source said, “Additionally, the network of informants will be bolstered, and if necessary, collaboration with district administration and security forces will be sought.”