Itanagar: The Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to be ready by January 2023.

With the tunnel being constructed at a height of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian security forces will be able to able to access an all-weather road to Tawang passing near the China border.

Border Roads Organization (BRO) said that the construction is almost complete.

The BRO also said that now they are expecting the inauguration in the coming three to four months.

“The Sela tunnel project will bypass the existing narrow road leading to Sela Pass and will connect Baisakhi to Nuranang with a double lane specification road having two tunnels”, a BRO statement read.

“This will allow unhindered traffic movement in the winter season. Construction of this project will result in saving eight Km distance and at least a 90 minutes journey through the treacherous Sela Pass,” BRO said in a statement.