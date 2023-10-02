Guwahati: The Sela Tunnel in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is nearly complete and is expected to be open by the end of this year (2023).

The project is seen as a strategically crucial tunnel that will provide “all-weather” connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Sela Tunnel is nearly 96 per cent complete.

The target to open the tunnel for visitors is expected to be by December.

The tunnel has been excavated below the 4,200-metre (13,800 ft) Sela Pass, which is often closed due to snowfall and landslides.

It will provide access to Tawang and other forward areas bordering China throughout the year, enhancing the strategic and operational capabilities of the Indian Army.

Currently, only vehicles involved in the construction are allowed to pass through the tunnel.

While most of the tunnel is complete, a few things like pavements and exit/escape tunnel(s) are still under progress.