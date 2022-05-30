DIBRUGARH: The Wancho community, residing in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh took to the streets on Monday, protesting insurgency in the district.

Members of the Wancho community in Arunachal Pradesh turned up in large numbers in Longding and Kanubari towns to stage a massive protest rally against alleged illegal taxation and abduction by NSCN-KYA militants in the area.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with “No Extortion”, “No Kidnapping” and “No More Humiliation”, the angry youth and villagers shouted slogans against the alleged atrocities of NSCN-KYA.

The deep resentment against the insurgent group was evident from the emotionally charged up atmosphere during the protest rallies.

Sources said that under sustained pressure from relentless successful operations by security forces against the insurgent groups operating in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh and the villagers’ refusal to pay illegal tax to the banned outfits, NSCN-KYA has adopted a new strategy in recent times.

Also read: Post COVID, healthcare is a priority: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

In order to evade the security forces, NSCN-KYA operatives are exploiting the neighbouring Mon district of Nagaland as a safe haven to orchestrate their illegal activities.

The insurgents deceitfully call the innocent villagers for discussion in border villages of Nagaland and forcibly detain them to demand ransom.

On few occasions, the armed insurgent groups sneaked in from jungles of Nagaland and kidnapped the village heads to demand ransom.

Outraged by the activities allegedly carried out by NSCN-KYA, the Wancho Council – the apex tribal body of Longding district – took a unanimous decision on May 24 to protest against the illegal activities of the faction.

They appealed to Tirap Changlang People’s Forum to express solidarity with them on the same.

Sources said, the protests, an open defiance of insurgent authority is an indication of the weaning support base of insurgents in the Wancho region.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: New monkey species named after Sela Pass

The Wanchos are Naga indigenous people inhabiting the Patkai hills of Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Culturally Naga, they are ethnically related to the Nocte of Arunachal Pradesh and Konyak of Nagaland.

The Wancho language belongs to the Tibeto-Burman family under Northern Naga languages.