The traditional Torgya Festival of the Monpa community in Arunachal Pradesh has begun.

The three-day long Torgya Festival began on Sunday at the Tawang Monastery.

“This year it marks a special occasion as its ‘Dungyur Torgya’ which comes after 3 years gap,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu after attending the ceremony.

Khandu was accompanied by Rev Gyabung Tulku Rinpoche of the Tawang Monastery, MLA Tsering Tashis and Brigadier NM Bendigeri.

Torgya Festival of the Monpa community in Arunachal Pradesh is a festival that welcomes a healthy and prosperous new year.

The three-day Torgya Festival is celebrated during the first month of the year i.e January.

The Monpa community believes that the festival eliminates any external energy from the earth which might harm sentient beings and protect them from natural calamities.

The festival comprises oral and dance performances portraying mythical events, which are believed to have taken place in the past.

The dances are performed by the monks from the monastery itself that requires training and discipline.