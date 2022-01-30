The BJP in Manipur has announced its candidates for all the 60 Assembly seats that go to polls on February 27 and March 3.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh will contest from the Heingang constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Interestingly, the BJP has fielded three women candidates for the upcoming elections in Manipur.

Exuding confidence for a comfortable win the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, union minister Bhupender Yadav said: “The BJP will contest in all 60 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections and form a government with more than 2/3rd majority.”

Also read: Naga political issue: Government working against finding solution, says Nagaland Congress