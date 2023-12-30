DIBRUGARH: Arunachal Pradesh police released a ‘wanted’ notice for self-styled brigadier of the NSCN-KYA Tonglu Akham Hasik for his alleged involvement in the killing of former MLA Yumsen Matey.

Arunachal Pradesh police has announced a reward of Rs 2,50,000 on his name.

A case no 10/23 u/s- 302/ 392/ 397/ 506/ 120(B)/ 34 IPC R/w Sec 25 (1B) (a) 27 Arms Act and Sec 10/13/ 16/20 UA (P) Act was registerd at Lazu police station in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, Tonglu Akham Hasik is the mastermind behind the murder of the former MLA.

He is also the man behind the kidnapping of the villagers in Longding district.

“The extortion activities has been running in the TCL region of eastern Arunachal which has been well coordinated by Tonglu Akham Hasik,” said a source.

On the other hand, the NSCN(K-YA) claimed responsibility for the assassination of Yumsen Matey.

In a statement issued by NSCN(K-YA) stated that Matey was found guilty of orchestrating anti-NSCN propaganda and slogans in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfit alleged that he conspired against the NSCN/GPRN, portraying his actions as treason to both hos people and the broader Naga national struggle.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has recently handed over the case of the killing of Yamsen Matey to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) “in order to bring the culprits involved in the gruesome murder to justice”.

Yumsem Matey was shot dead by a group of militant at Rahu village under Lazu police station in Arunachal Pradesh on December 16, 2023.

He was attending a social function at Rahu village in Tirap district on December 16 when a group of youth whisked him away near Indo-Myanmar border and shot dead.

Matey was the Khonsa (West) MLA from 2009 to 2014 under Congress ticket and in 2015 he joined BJP.

He was the aspirant of the upcoming legislative assembly elections for the Khonsa (West) assembly seat.

In 2019, West Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh, and his 10 supporters were ambushed by the militant at Bogapani village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.