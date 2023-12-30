GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein released Tai Khamti books for the primary and upper primary classes during the concluding ceremony of the ‘Four-Day Workshop on compiling Tai Khamti books for the primary and upper primary levels’ at Multipurpose Cultural Hall at Namsai on Friday.

The event was organized by the Tai Khamti Literary Board and Tai Khamti Language Experts under the aegis of Tai Khamti Heritage and Literary Society in collaboration with the Department of Education, Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein lauded the efforts of the members of Tai Khamti Literary Board, Tai Khamti Language Experts and Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society for successfully bringing out the Tai Khamti textbooks for Class 1 to 2 and Class 6 to 8.

Mein also urged them to publish the textbooks for Class 3 to 5 at the earliest, so that there is no gap and said that it is the result of tremendous efforts put in by all concerns.

Mein said that the Tai Khamti textbooks were published in the new revised version of Tai Khamti Script and highlighted that Tai Khamti is a tonal language featuring 33 consonants, 26 vowels, and 9 tones.

He, however, emphasized the practical implementation of the third language teaching in the schools and urged the deputy commissioner and the DDSE, Namsai to ensure regular teaching of the Tai Khamti Language in all the primary and upper primary schools in the district.

Mein further informed that this script and language is commonly spoken and used by the four Tai Races of India, namely Tai Khamti, Tai Phake, Tai Aiton and Tai Khamyang.

On the occasion, the deputy chief minister released textbooks on Tai Khamti Language and Dhamma books, apart from felicitating the resource persons and members of TKLE.

The programme was also attended by the former president of Tai Khamti Singpho Council, Chow Noi Khamsen Namchoom, DC Namsai CR Khampa, chairman of the Tai Khamti Literary Board & the Abbot of Kongmukham, Ven Vimalatissa Bhikkhu,

DDSE, Koing Samon Umbon, Momong Chief Chow Nawing Namchoom, along with core members of the TKDS, TKSC and Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society, among other resource personnel and teachers.