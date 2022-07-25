ITANAGAR: Floods triggered by a massive cloudburst have left a trail of destruction across Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Road communications to and from several villages under Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh have been disrupted due to the floods triggered by the cloudburst.

Deomali and Namsang in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh are reported to be the worst affected areas.

Low lying areas in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh have been completely submerged by the flood waters.

KVK, government upper primary school in Deomali, and Noksan and Batey areas are reeling under flood waters.

Also read: ‘Absconding’ Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak in New Delhi

Tea gardens and fish ponds have been flooded resulting in heavy losses for the farmers in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, no loss of life or injury to anyone has been reported due to the floods triggered by the cloudburst.

The flood water have, meanwhile, started to recede since Sunday evening.

The authorities have advised the people of the affected areas to remain alert.