ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to hand over the probe into the APPSC paper leak row to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

This development was announced by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

“We have decided to hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI today itself,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday.

Khandu said: “I will sign the documents and hand over the case to the CBI.”

He added that none involved in the case will be spared so as to set an example for different recruitment bodies in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It was a really unfortunate incident that took place in the topmost recruitment board in the state,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said.

He said: “Police have been working in the case and arrested five persons thus far, the APPSC has set up an internal inquiry committee and the state government has also constituted a panel, which will submit its report in two weeks.”

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Subansiri dam by NHPC partially damaged in floods

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also said that the “BJP government in the state has been working tirelessly to end the menace of corruption.”

Notably, several organisations had demanded a CBI investigation into the paper leak issue of assistant engineer (civil) exams recently held in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has stated that it will conduct fresh examinations for the assistant engineer (civil) posts and that new exam date will be announced soon.

APPSC secretary Jayanta Kr Ray said that the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the assistant engineers’ posts will be eligible to reappear in the examination.