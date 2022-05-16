ITANAGAR: Three members of a family have died due to landslide in Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has been reported from behind Punjabi Dhaba at D-sector area in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Three members of a family of nine were killed in a landslide. The landslide, which was a result of heavy rains, hit the kutcha house the family was living in. Three members of the family got buried alive. Two others have sustained serious injuries. Four others, including children, managed to escape unhurt,” an official of the Itanagar police station in Arunachal Pradesh informed.

A multi-agency rescue effort was immediately pressed into service after receiving information about the landslide.

Personnel from the Arunachal Pradesh fire and emergency services, Itanagar police and SDRF rushed to the disaster spot.

A minor boy was among the three killed in the landslide at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased persons have been identified as Tapas Rai (15), Nagen Barman (50) and a woman named Kusum Rai (35).

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, at least two houses were also swept away by landslides at Modirijo village near Shiv Mandir area located between Itanagar and Naharlagun along NH-415 on Monday morning.

However, no causality has been reported in the incident.