Itanagar: One more accused has been arrested in the APPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) examination paper leakage case in Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

Arunachal Pradesh police has so far arrested ten persons in the case.

“Earlier six persons were arrested by the capital police and now the SIC has arrested four more, including the one on Thursday,” Arunachal Pradesh Special Investigation Cell SP Anant Mittal said.

The case of APPSC AE examination paper leakage case, which was earlier investigated by the Capital police was transferred to the SIC following protests.

Gyamar Padung lodged a complaint on August 29 and a case was registered in the matter under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 10.

Over 400 candidates participated in the AE Examination this year on August 26 and 27.