ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the APPSC AE (civil) examination paper leakage.

Home Minister Bamang Felix said that the CBI inquiry into the matter will ensure a free, fair, impartial and swift investigation.

It may be mentioned that the North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) demanded a CBI investigation into the paper leak issue of AE (Civil) exams recently in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The NEHRO slammed the Arunachal Pradesh government, alleging that it is getting involved in corruption.

“The recent leakage of AE (Civil) proves that from the top of the government to its lowest level is corrupted. And there are very possibilities of involvement of influences over the commission to achieve under benefits by higher-ups,” the NEHRO stated.

Notably, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has stated that it will conduct fresh examinations for the assistant engineer (civil) posts and that new exam date will be announced soon.

APPSC secretary Jayanta Kr Ray said that the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the assistant engineers’ posts will be eligible to reappear in the examination.