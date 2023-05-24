Dibrugarh: With less than a year remaining for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and simultaneous state assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, political parties have commenced their preparations to create an early impact, specifically targeting the voters and the general public.

Today, the Nationalist People’s Party (NPP) organized a massive political rally at the Longding General Ground, which witnessed the participation of thousands of party workers and individuals, undeterred by unfavourable weather conditions.

The rally was graced by Thangwang Wangham, the President of NPP in Arunachal Pradesh, a prominent political figure and former minister, who assumed the leadership of the party.

The event also saw the presence of Paknge Bage, General Secretary (Organization), Tapi Sorang, Secretary, Damboy Ropuk, Youth President of the NPP State Unit, former minister Hejam Ponglaham, and several other leaders at the state and district levels.

During his address, Wangham vehemently criticized Congress and BJP, holding them responsible for the alleged corruption that has hindered the development of places like Longding.

Furthermore, the NPP President made a commitment that, if elected to power, the NPP would ensure substantial progress in vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and communication within the state.

Wangham also informed the gathering that the NPP National President and Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, would soon embark on a campaign tour across Arunachal Pradesh to support the party.