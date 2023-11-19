GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein kicked off the 15th edition of the Bodousa Cup, a national-level invitational football tournament, at Mahadevpur in Namsai on Saturday evening.

Mein expressed pride in witnessing Arunachal Pradesh host such a prestigious national-level football tournament, emphasizing the growing popularity of football.

Mein said that there are a lot of sports talents in Arunachal which is evident from players like Yash Chikro from Lohit district representing India under 19.

The deputy chief minister acknowledged the appreciation received from the people of Assam which reflects the mutual respect and brotherhood between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He stressed the importance of sharing the rich history and growing opportunities associated with such events, benefiting not only the youth of Arunachal but the entire Northeast region.

Mein highlighted Arunachal’s recent success at the National Games, securing 16 medals, a source of pride for the state.

Drawing attention to initiatives that encourage youth, Mein cited the example of the Achievers Award of Pratidin Times, recognizing young achievers.

He informed that in the same line, the Arunachal Pradesh government is also looking forward to felicitating young achievers to encourage them.

He also expressed the need to emulate the coordination and harmony witnessed among diverse communities in the Northeast, encouraging individuals to learn about each other’s culture and history.

Mein also commended the efforts of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and acknowledged his role in maintaining harmony and coordination among diverse communities in the Northeast.

The Bodousa Cup, organized by the Bodousa Sports Club, symbolizes a commitment to fostering football.

Commemorating the historical figure Moran Bodousa of Upper Assam, the tournament aims to promote football and provide a significant platform for young talents to showcase their skills and talent.

In the inaugural ceremony, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori, president of Bodousa Sports Club, Arunjyoti Moran, Namsai district BJP president Chau Sujana Namchoom, DC Namsai CR Khampa, SP Namsai Sangey Thinley, among others were also present.