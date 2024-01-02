Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant and Lab Attendant / Field Worker in the project entitled “Micropropagation of selected Orchids and On-Site training on orchid cultivation for skill development and entrepreneurship promotion in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

B.Sc. in Botany/Agriculture/ Forestry with experience in Orchid tissue culture and Cultivation.

Preference will be given to higher academic qualification.

Age limit : 18 to 38 years (Relaxation as per Gol rules).

Gross emolument: Rs. 20,000 + 8% HRA per month

Name of post : Lab Attendant / Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

B.Sc. in Botany/Agriculture/ Forestry with working experience on floriculture/nursery techniques.

Preference will be given to candidates having experience of working in a scientific laboratory and knowledge about handling of routine laboratory equipment in a Biological science laboratory.

Age limit : 18 to 38 years (Relaxation as per Gol rules).

Gross emolument: Rs. 20,000 + 8% HRA per month

How to apply :

Candidates should send their applications on or before 15th January 2024 with complete biodata through email to rajiv.singh@rgu.ac.in or via post to Prof. R. K. Singh, Coordinator, Institutional Biotech Hub, Dept. of Botany, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh 791112, Arunachal Pradesh.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here