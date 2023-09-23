Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) or Project Associate-I in the SERB-DST sponsored research project entitled “Designing flexible non enzymatic biosensors for the direct detection of clinically relevant biochemical using nanoengineered 2D material hybrids” in the Department of Physics.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Or Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship :

Junior Research Fellow : Rs.31,000/- per month + HRA (as per norms) for 1st Year and 2nd Year and Rs.35,000/- per month + HRA (as per norms) for 3rd Year if eligible.

or

Project Associate-I: Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA (as per norms)

Qualification :

For Junior Research Fellow : Master degree in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent. Clearance of NET/LS, GATE or any other national level exam conducted by central agencies.

Project Associate-I : Master degree in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent.

Age Limit : Not more than 28 Years. Age relaxations will be provided as per SERB-DST, GoI norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all supporting documents as a single PDF file through Email to the PI Prof. Sanjeev Kumar (sanjeev.kumar@rgu.ac.in ) mentioning email subject as “Application for JRF”

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here











