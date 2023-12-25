Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of temporary Guest faculty in the Dept. of Management and Humanities. National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh (also known as NIT Arunachal Pradesh or NITAP) is a public technical and research institute located at Jote near Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. NIT Arunachal Pradesh is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India and is recognized as an Institute of National Importance. NIT Arunachal Pradesh started its functioning from 2010 in a temporary campus in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. The institute presently functions from its permanent Campus at Jote, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Dept. of Management and Humanities

Qualification :

MBA/ M.COM/ MA ( Economics)/M.Tech in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Preference will be given to candidates having Ph.D. in Management/ Economics/ Innovation & Entrepreneurship)

Honorarium :

Non-Ph.D. : Rs.1,000/- per class subject to the maximum amount of Rs. 40,000/- per subject

in a semester. Ph.D. : Rs. 1,500/- per class subject to the maximum amount of Rs. 60,000/- per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may send bio data along with supportive documents to hodmahnitap@gmail.com and the subject should be super- scribed on the envelop as “Application for Guest Faculty position in the Dept. of Management and Humanities”

The last date of submission of applications with relevant documents is 2nd January, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here