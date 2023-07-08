Itanagar: In a rescue operation, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Army was forced to make an emergency landing on a road in Arunachal Pradesh due to adverse weather conditions.

The helicopter was undertaking a critical medical evacuation mission on July 7.

The incident was tweeted by the official Twitter account of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps.

The Spear Corps said, “An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July 23 in #ArunachalPradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place- Helicopter made ‘One Skid Landing’ on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter.”

The ALH, which was tasked with evacuating patients from a remote area, encountered unfavourable weather conditions that prevented it from reaching the designated landing spot.

With the well-being of the patients at stake, the pilot made a quick decision and executed a skilful “One Skid Landing” on a road nearby.

Following the emergency landing, the helicopter crew successfully evacuated two critical patients.

The patients were then transported to Jorhat for further medical treatment.

The precise details of the patients’ condition were not disclosed in the report.