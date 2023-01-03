Itanagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India has every capability to foil challenges along the border to protect the country’s territory.

Singh was speaking at an event organized at Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Singh further said India never encourages war, and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours.

However, the Indian Army has the capability to face any challenge along the border and is ready to deal with any situation, he said.

“India is a country which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours….. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha. The country has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked,” Singh said.

Referring to recent face off between the Chinese and Indian troops at Tawang sector on LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Singh said, “Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the Northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery & promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas.”